New Capitals forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Strome on preseason roster for game against Flyers

The Washington Capitals will travel up I-95 on Wednesday night to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in preseason action. The 7 pm s will feature the exhibition debuts of several new faces on the Caps roster.

Offseason acquisitions Connor Brown and Dylan Strome will make the trip and are scheduled to play.

Here is the Capitals’ full roster for the game per the team.

Strome and Brown will likely take the ice after a week of Training Camp saw them both feature in the team’s top-six forward group plans and on separate power play units.

Other new faces who look likely to debut include forward Henrik Borgstrom, defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, and backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively, and Zach Fucale are the only players to travel that played against Buffalo in the first preseason game on the schedule.

Headline photo: Faith Harris/RMNB