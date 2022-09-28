New Capitals forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Strome on preseason roster for game against Flyers

The Washington Capitals will travel up I-95 on Wednesday night to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in preseason action. The 7 pm s will feature the exhibition debuts of several new faces on the Caps roster.
Offseason acquisitions Connor Brown and Dylan Strome will make the trip and are scheduled to play.
Here is the Capitals’ full roster for the game per the team.
The roster for tonight's preseason tilt in Philadelphia#CapsFlyers | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/CmIVRSMiH8
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2022
Strome and Brown will likely take the ice after a week of Training Camp saw them both feature in the team’s top-six forward group plans and on separate power play units.
Other new faces who look likely to debut include forward Henrik Borgstrom, defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, and backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren.
Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively, and Zach Fucale are the only players to travel that played against Buffalo in the first preseason game on the schedule.
Headline photo: Faith Harris/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On