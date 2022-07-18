Washington Capitals announce new players’ numbers for 2022-23 season

The Washington Capitals were one of the busiest teams in free agency, adding or re-signing 8 different players.

Monday, the Capitals officially announced the players’ new numbers, several of which are rare picks that will take some getting used to. One of them may also bring a side of emotional pain too.

Not noted below, Marcus Johansson will retain number 90 and Matt Irwin will rock Mike Green’s number 52 again next season.

Darcy Kuemper no. 35

The biggest free agent acquisition by the Capitals was starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The 32-year-old goalie signed a five-year deal with the Caps after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup in two decades. Kuemper will become the 13th player in Capitals history to wear number 35 and he’ll be the first since Henrik Lundqvist to do so.

The three-five has been worn by some of the better names in Capitals goalie history including Olie Kolzig (rookie year), Don Beaupre, and Byron Dafoe.

Kuemper also wore no. 35 with the Avs.

Full list

Michel Belhumeur 1976

Rollie Boutin 1979

Wayne Stephenson 1980-1981

Al Jensen 1982-1987

Don Beaupre 1989

Jim Hrivnak 1990

Olie Kolzig 1990

Byron Dafoe 1993-1995

Sebastien Charpentier 2002-2004

Frederic Cassivi 2007

Justin Peters 2015

Henrik Lundqvist 2021

Darcy Kuemper 2022

Charlie Lindgren no. 79

The tendy who has the inside track to be Kuemper’s backup is Charlie Lindgren, who signed a three-year deal worth $1.1 million per season with the Capitals.

Lindgren will become only the second player in Capitals’ history to rock number, joining our former hoppin’ kangaroo, Nathan ‘Crikey’ WALLLL-KAH.

Full list

Nathan Walker 2018-2019

Charlie Lindgren 2022

Dylan Strome no. 17

The Capitals’ biggest free agent acquisition at forward was undoubtedly former Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome, who is expected to take over for Nicklas Backstrom at second-line center.

Strome wore number 17 for the Hawks and will continue to do so in Washington. He will be the 22nd player in Capitals franchise history to wear the number, joining notables Ilya Kovalchuk, Chris Clark, and Chris Simon. Recent trade acquisition Michael Raffl was the last guy who wore the digits.

Full list

Willie Brossart 1975

Rod Seiling 1975

Jean Lemieux 1976-1977

John Paddock 1976

Tom Rowe 1978-1980

Tim Coulis 1980

Wes Jarvis 1981

Timo Blomqvist 1982-1985

John Blum 1987

Mike Ridley 1987-1994

Sergei Gonchar 1995

Chris Simon 1997-2003

John Gruden 2004

Chris Clark 2006-2010

Brian Sutherby 2008

D.J. King 2011-2012

Wojtek Wolski 2013

Dustin Penner 2014

Aaron Volpatti 2015

Ilya Kovalchuk 2020

Michael Raffl 2021

Dylan Strome 2022

Connor Brown no. 28

Joining Strome in the top six will be Connor Brown, who will serve as the temporary replacement for injured winger Tom Wilson. Brown will become the new inhabitant of Alex Semin’s legendary number 28 – the same digits he wore while with the Ottawa Senators.

Brown will be the 26th player in team history to wear the two-eight. Highlights include Dean Evason, now the head coach of the Minnesota Wild, John Slaney, and 2018 Stanley Cup champion/reserve defenseman Jakub Jerabek.

Full list

Gord Lane 1977-1980

Glen Currie 1980-1982

Chris Valentine 1982-1984

Dean Evason 1985

Mark Taylor 1985-1986

Gary Sampson 1987

Paul Cavallini 1988

Grant Ledyard 1988

Chris Felix 1989-1991

Brad Schlegel 1992-1993

John Slaney 1994-1995

Eric Charron 1996-1997

Martin Gendron 1996

Jan Benda 1998

Jeff Brown 1998

James Black 1999-2001

Jason Marshall 2001

Matt Pettinger 2001

Peter Ferraro 2002

Alexander Semin 2004-2012

Kris Beech 2006

Paul Carey 2016-2017

Jakub Jerabek 2018

Brendan Leipsic 2020

Daniel Carr 2021

Connor Brown 2022

Henrik Borgstrom no. 13

This one will take some serious getting used to, especially if Henrik Borgstrom forces his way onto the team during training camp. Borgstrom will rock the number 13 and be the first Capitals player to do so since… Jakub Vrana. Weird!

Borgstrom is the sixth player in franchise history to wear the mark.

Full list

Andrei Nikolishin 1997-2002

Bates Battaglia 2004

Joey Tenute 2006

Jiri Novotny 2007

Jakub Vrana 2017-2021

Henrik Borgstrom 2022

Erik Gustafsson no. 56

Erik Gustafsson is one of a number of depth defenders who could end up battling their way onto the Capitals third pairing out of training camp. The Swede will wear number 56. He will be the fourth player to ever do so for the Capitals and the last since defenseman Patrick Wey, who had to retire due to concussion issues.

Full list

Garret Stroshein 2004

Chris Bourque 2008-2010

Patrick Wey 2014

Erik Gustafsson 2022

Ivan Miroshnichenko no. 10

Capitals 2022 first-round pick, Ivan Miroshnichenko, may not arrive in Washington for a while, but when he does, he will become the 16th player in team history to wear number 10, formerly the digits of goal-scoring extraordinaire Daniel Sprong.

The number has a rich history and has been worn by plenty of memorable Caps including Kelly Miller, Ulf Dhalen, Brett Connolly, and, oh no, Martin Erat. I’m going to imagine, until told otherwise, that Ivan chose 10 as an homage to current Capitals scout Matt Bradley, who once fought for a famous Capitals Russian.

Full list

Ron Anderson 1975

Gord Brooks 1975

Bill Clement 1976

Doug Patey 1977

Bob Girard 1978

Walt McKechnie 1978

Rolf Edberg 1979-1981

Bob Carpenter 1982-1987

Kelly Miller 1987-1999

Ulf Dahlén 2000-2002

Matt Bradley 2006-2011

Martin Erat 2013-2014

Mike Richards 2016

Brett Connolly 2017-2019

Daniel Sprong 2020-2022

Ivan Miroshnichenko ???

Number histories tabulated via the Capitals media guide and Hockey Reference.