Capitals sign Charlie Lindgren to be their backup goaltender

Nearly a half an hour after signing Darcy Kuemper to be their number one goalie, the Capitals inked what appears to be their number two.

The Capitals signed Charlie Lindgren to a three-year deal worth $1.1 million per season.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million contract.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 13, 2022

The 28-year-old netminder spent the bulk of last season in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds where he appeared in 34 games. In five NHL games with the Blues, he went 5-0 with a 1.22 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Lindgren arrived in the Blues organization in July of 2021 when he signed a one-year, two-way contract. Before that, he played sparsely for the Montreal Canadiens over five seasons. Overall in the NHL, he has amassed a 15-12-2 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Lindgren and Kuemper share the same agent, Ben Hankinson. Both players combined will count $6.35 million against the salary cap combined.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: