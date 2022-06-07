Evgeny Kuznetsov: 2021-22 season review

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s comeback season nourished the soul.

By the Numbers

79 games played 20.3 time on ice per game 24 goals 54 assists 49.7 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage 48.2 5-on-5 expected goal percentage 54.9 5-on-5 goal percentage

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5

Ice time per game, split up by game state

5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)

5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)

Individual scoring events by the player

5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season, RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Exit Interview

Peter’s Take

Called it.

I’m not gonna spend time repeating the litany of nonsense that made Kuznetsov’s last couple seasons so dreary; it’s in the link above. Let’s just say it was very bad for a while, and the Capitals were very close – like super-duper close – to trading him at last season’s deadline. But they didn’t, and literally everyone is glad they didn’t.

Kuznetsov was just inches behind his career-best season (2018, natch) in goals and assists (24 and 54), and he was certainly Washington’s most fun forward, which means extra to me as the team grows slower and unadventurous.

Also worth noting: Kuznetsov played 79 games, more than any other player and tied with Fehervary. In a season filled with injuries and COVID protocol, Kuznetsov was durable and dependable.

I’d like to see him shoot more, particularly soon after gaining the zone. Watching the top line get rebuffed at the blue line or dumping the puck in for a long possession fight really bums me out. We all know that’s not the kind of hockey Kuznetsov should be playing, except I guess for the coaches. One dirty secret about Kuznetsov is that he’s not the strongest two-way player, and obviously neither is his partner Alex Ovechkin. The success of that top line really requires an elite puck mover with back-checking chops. When Kuznetsov lost Tom Wilson on his wing in Game One of the playoffs, the top line was basically cooked.

Anyway, huge season by Evgeny Kuznetsov, who is a good choice if you’re looking for a favorite Caps player.

According to Orson Welles

Birdman on RMNB

Your Turn

Kuzy is best, no? What’s past is past, right? What’s missing from his game now?

