The bird returns: Evgeny Kuznetsov splits three Avalanche players and scores on breakaway

By Ian Oland

October 19, 2021 8:10 pm

Evgeny Kuznetsov has finally found pay-dirt after starting the season with three assists in his first two games.

Kuzy tallied on a breakaway, splitting three Colorado Avalanche defenders with an incredible show of speed and skating.

The goal was made possible by a beautiful set play, where Kuznetsov dropped a pass in the defensive zone to John Carlson. Kuzy then sped towards the offensive zone and was hit in stride by Carlson with a perfect tape-to-tape pass.

Kuzy took care of the rest, beating Darcy Kuemper five-hole.

It doesn’t get more beautiful than that, folks. And yes, Kuzy broke out the bird after scoring.

According to ESPN metrics, Kuznetsov hit a top speed of 19 MPH skating into the zone. He also led all players in the first period with 1:01 total possession (though that may also be a bad thing).

But Kuzy’s first period was not without its faults, including some over-passing and a bad turnover that led to an Avalanche shorthanded goal.

