The bird returns: Evgeny Kuznetsov splits three Avalanche players and scores on breakaway

Evgeny Kuznetsov has finally found pay-dirt after starting the season with three assists in his first two games.
Kuzy tallied on a breakaway, splitting three Colorado Avalanche defenders with an incredible show of speed and skating.
The goal was made possible by a beautiful set play, where Kuznetsov dropped a pass in the defensive zone to John Carlson. Kuzy then sped towards the offensive zone and was hit in stride by Carlson with a perfect tape-to-tape pass.
BIRD LAND! pic.twitter.com/CeksiXy20I
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 19, 2021
Kuzy took care of the rest, beating Darcy Kuemper five-hole.
🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/hBsyOB0OVp
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 19, 2021
It doesn’t get more beautiful than that, folks. And yes, Kuzy broke out the bird after scoring.
RETURN OF THE BIRD pic.twitter.com/G4k3eyuUos
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 19, 2021
According to ESPN metrics, Kuznetsov hit a top speed of 19 MPH skating into the zone. He also led all players in the first period with 1:01 total possession (though that may also be a bad thing).
Per ESPN: Evgeny Kuznetsov skated 20 MPH on his breakaway goal, which is approximately 19.5 MPH faster than me on skates
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 19, 2021
But Kuzy’s first period was not without its faults, including some over-passing and a bad turnover that led to an Avalanche shorthanded goal.
Fun fact, this is Compher’s sixth career shorty.
You just love to see it. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/q4oX9cAjYA
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 19, 2021
Screenshot: ESPN+
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On