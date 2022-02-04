Evgeny Kuznetsov is the slowest Fastest Skater

Evgeny Kuznetsov competed in the Fastest Skater competition during the NHL’s 2022 Skills Competition, Friday.

Before the event, Kuzy tried to lower the expectations for how he might perform, joking in a Capitals-published interview that “I don’t know who put me there. That’s the toughest one probably. I got to come up with something funny right?”

Our bird boy definitely brought his chaotic energy to the event, but he did not do well overall.

Kuznetsov knocked over a cone as he maneuvered around a corner and had the slowest time of the event at 14.559 seconds.

As Kuzy learned of his terrible time, he smiled and raised his arms in celebration.

Kuznetsov finished dead last by over four-tenths of a second.

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou narrowly won the event, posting a 13.550 time.

Jordan Kyrou has the need for speed — he's your @Verizon NHL Fastest Skater with a time of 13.55! 💨 #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/JryVTPErjf — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2022

Kyrou, Adrian Kempe, Chris Kreider, and Connor McDavid all finished within two-tenths of a second of each other.

Fastest Skater times

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues: 13.550 seconds

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings: 13.585 seconds

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers: 13.664 seconds

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: 13.690 seconds

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche: 13.834 seconds

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets: 13.851 seconds

Dylan Larkin, Deetroit Red Wings: 14.116 seconds

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals: 14.559 seconds

The Twitter reaction to Kuznetsov’s poor performance was fun.

kuzy didn't lose, he won in reverse 😌 — jovechkin (@notafan_jo) February 5, 2022

kuzy said what i am gonna do is have a nice little time — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) February 5, 2022

“I’m going for the funniest lap” -Kuzy — sammy claff (@ClaffTrash) February 5, 2022

Kuzy is the slowest fastest skater — Michael Farris, Jr. (@mokepf7) February 5, 2022

In the locker room, Kuznetsov said, “I dunno, I’m just gonna flow.”

Last thoughts from Kuzy before Fastest Skater 💨#NoBuckey pic.twitter.com/5Oq0umfaxX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 5, 2022

Indeed.

Screenshot: @NHLGIFs/Twitter