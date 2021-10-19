Cackling Evgeny Kuznetsov cuts promo for ESPN+ during live postgame interview

Evgeny Kuznetsov is starting to remind us of the Evgeny Kuznetsov of yore.

After showing off his speed and his shot during his two-goal game against the Avs on the ice, Kuznetsov grabbed some headphones and joined ESPN+’s Bob Wischusen and Cassie Campbell-Pascall off of it from the Capitals bench.

It was a Classic Kuzy interview.

Kuznetsov was asked about Nathan MacKinnon (he didn’t look himself) and what it was like to play in front of fans again.

“That’s huge,” he said. “Finally can play in front of my daughter, and in front of my wife. Parents can watch the hockey, like real hockey. That’s everything for us. That’s life. Last year sucked for us.”

Then he cut a promo for ESPN+.

“This game was on ESPN+, right?” Kuznetsov said randomly. “I’ve been told to say that so…” He then burst out in laughter.

I’m laughing because of his laughing.

BLESSED WITH KUZY CACKLE pic.twitter.com/GJ1K6WLhlw — jan (dad) (@lesbijans) October 20, 2021

“The way [Kuznetsov]’s playing right now is a credit to him and just him,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said postgame. “He put in the time this summer, he was on the ice all the time, he came to camp in great shape and he started the season the right way.”

More of this, pls!

Screenshot: ESPN+