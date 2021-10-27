Evgeny Kuznetsov scores fifth goal, does bird celly, and debuts new goal song ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Evgeny Kuznetsov is white-hot to start the 2021-22 season and the sizzle isn’t coming off of his game any time soon.

Kuzy scored his fifth goal in seven games after hitting paydirt four seconds into a second period power play. Kuzy’s tally gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead.

Video

Kuzy, set up by a touch pass from Conor Sheary, fired the puck right off the faceoff and beat Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Evgeny Kuznetsov up to five goals in seven games this season. He scored nine in 41 games last season. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 28, 2021

Kuzy treated the crowd to his famous bird celly as his new goal song, ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ played over the loudspeaker. The song is by Australian rapper Masked Wolf.

Masked Wolf says in the comment section of the music video that the song is about how he was feeling down in life and depressed but now, “I have found my spot in the world. I know who I am with my music now, so I’m not in the ocean. I’m now in space where I belong.”

Is there another player in hockey that could resonate more with a comeback story like that than Evgeny Kuznetsov? Kuzy caught COVID-19 twice last season, was suspended by the team at one point, and was involved in countless trade rumors this past summer. Now he has ten points through seven games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scores the Capitals second goal of the game on the power play to give Washington a 2-0 lead. That goal marks Kuznetsov's fifth of the season and he's now two points shy of passing Scott Stevens for 12th on the Capitals’ franchise points list. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 28, 2021

Screenshot: NBCSWSH