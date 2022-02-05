Tom Wilson gets booed loudly by fans during All-Star Game introductions so Evgeny Kuznetsov decided to boo him too

Capitals fans love Tom Wilson, but he remains public enemy number one everywhere else.

Wilson was loudly booed by fans during the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday.

The boos got even louder on Saturday ahead of the start of the All-Star Game. As Zedd provided music, Wilson was introduced to the T-Mobile Arena crowd. The boos drowned out the music. It didn’t bother Tom though who let out a huge grin.

Evgeny Kuznetsov was announced by the PA next and booed Wilson as he skated up to him.

Evgeny Kuznetsov booed Tom Wilson too 😂 pic.twitter.com/MldQAaoSRt — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) February 5, 2022

During the game, Kuznetsov was asked about the booing by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

“That’s how they love him,” he said.

kuzy: booing is actually the nhl’s love language for tom wilson pic.twitter.com/ixJEiYPsZ0 — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 5, 2022

While Wilson doesn’t have much personal support in Vegas, he does back home. Wilson’s fiancee Taylor Pischke and the couple’s dog Halle wished Tom good luck from afar.

Tom responded with a heart.

Screenshot: ABC