Lars Eller replaces Evgeny Kuznetsov on first power-play unit

The Washington Capitals power play is bad and needs an overhaul. Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Peter Laviolette and PP coach Blaine Forsythe will once again try to fix the problem with a bandaid.

That bandaid will come in the form of Lars Eller and Evgeny Kuznetsov flipping places. Eller to the first power-play unit and Kuznetsov to the second.

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, it’s not an exact one-for-one switch. Eller will take Kuznetsov’s goal line spot on the first unit but Kuznetsov has moved to the half wall playmaking position on the second unit which is normally filled by Nicklas Backstrom on the first.

Eller joins Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Tom Wilson on the first unit. Kuznetsov will play with Justin Schultz, Daniel Sprong, Dmitry Orlov, and Conor Sheary on the second.

“I think just trying to give it a little bit of a different look,” Laviolette said when asked about the changes. I do think that last game it didn’t do what we needed it to do. The three games prior to that I thought it was pretty good. Maybe just a different look, trying to get more people to the net down in front, trying to bring more action to the net. Two units, getting an identity of having two units. Again, just with people having been out of the lineup it hasn’t been there to have that depth that we want. Got some guys back here now, so we put Kuzy on one unit, Backy on the other unit. Try and get some production from both.”

The Capitals power play currently sits 28th in the league as it operates at a 15.3-percent rate of efficiency. The game in which Laviolette highlights came against the Edmonton Oilers before the break where the man-advantage unit was unable to come up with a single shot on goal in six minutes of time up a man. They also ended up giving up a game-winning shorthanded goal to the Oilers with a little more than four minutes left in regulation.

When asked if the move to put Eller on the top unit was to go in more of a score by committee approach rather than a score just based on elite personnel approach, Laviolette told reporters “I think that when you look at different power plays they’re all different. Dallas is different, Boston does it differently, Toronto’s got a great unit, Tampa Bay does it differently so everybody does it a little bit differently but I do think that bringing some numbers around the net will help create scoring chances in a better area.”

The Capitals are generating 11 percentage points fewer expected goals than the league average this season so creating scoring chances in better areas is something that they should focus on. The current rate is “real bad, and they should probably fix it” as Peter succinctly put it in his analysis piece.

For now, the simple switch of Eller and Kuznetsov looks to be the only proposed solution.