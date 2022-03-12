Evgeny Kuznetsov gets new hand tattoo

Evgeny Kuznetsov got some new ink recently that was detected on social media during the Capitals-Canucks game.

Kuznetsov got a full sleeve done in 2016 but has now joined Mike Green in the exclusive Hand Tattoo club.

Kuzy’s original sleeve work was adjusted and colored in his native Chelyabinsk, but the All-Star centerman got his hand tattooed by Spike at the Blxck Label Collective in Falls Church, Virginia.

Judging by the date of the Instagram photo, Kuzy got tatted up a little over two weeks ago in late February. Diego “Spike” Orbegozo, the owner of Blxck Label Collective, was the artist in charge of the swirling black and white ink lettering now on Kuznetsov’s left hand.

“Familia on my boy @kuzy092,” Orbegozo said on Instagram. “Would you get your hands tattooed? It was definitely a pleasure workin with this humble fun guy! Definitely look forward to our next session homie!”

The new tattoo could be seen in postgame video posted by the Capitals where Alex Ovechkin hands Kuznetsov the viking axe as offensive player of the game. Kuznetsov recorded his second career hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks, Friday.

We were first made aware of this new development by some thorough Caps fan detective work by @bruhznetsov.

oh my god it’s a fresh tattoo i am barking https://t.co/GHFkMLTccI pic.twitter.com/4TS9x5BtsU — swagmaster 3000 (@bruhznetsov) March 12, 2022

Kuznetsov is especially close to his family. The Capitals’ forward married his wife at age 19 in Chelyabinsk and continues to do the bird celly after goals because his daughter Ecenia likes it so much.

Headline photo courtesy of @tattsbyspike/Instagram