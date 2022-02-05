Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson win All-Star Game with Metropolitan Division, $1 million prize

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson both scored in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Their performances helped lift the Metropolitan Division to an All-Star Game tournament win and a $1 million prize that they will split amongst themselves.
The Metro opened the 3v3 All-Star Tourney by beating the Pacific Division 6-4. In the Final, they defeated the Central Division 5-3.
Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist in the two games.
Meanwhile, Wilson scored 13 seconds into Game 1, a new NHL ASG 3v3 record.
Perhaps the biggest story coming out of All-Star Weekend for Capitals fans was just how much Wilson was booed by fans. It wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it definitely was very funny.
During the game, Kuznetsov was asked about the booing by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.
“That’s how they love him,” Kuzy replied.
Kuznetsov said before puck drop that the Metro would “try everything” and guaranteed a win. Earlier in the week, Kuznetsov and Wilson joked they would dump and chase.
In the end, whatever they did worked. Congratulations, champs!
