Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson win All-Star Game with Metropolitan Division, $1 million prize

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson both scored in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Their performances helped lift the Metropolitan Division to an All-Star Game tournament win and a $1 million prize that they will split amongst themselves.

The Metro opened the 3v3 All-Star Tourney by beating the Pacific Division 6-4. In the Final, they defeated the Central Division 5-3.

Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist in the two games.

Meanwhile, Wilson scored 13 seconds into Game 1, a new NHL ASG 3v3 record.

gotta love the sauce from kuz pic.twitter.com/urhFF63jjZ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 5, 2022

Perhaps the biggest story coming out of All-Star Weekend for Capitals fans was just how much Wilson was booed by fans. It wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it definitely was very funny.

During the game, Kuznetsov was asked about the booing by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

“That’s how they love him,” Kuzy replied.

kuzy: booing is actually the nhl’s love language for tom wilson pic.twitter.com/ixJEiYPsZ0 — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 5, 2022

Kuznetsov said before puck drop that the Metro would “try everything” and guaranteed a win. Earlier in the week, Kuznetsov and Wilson joked they would dump and chase.

In the end, whatever they did worked. Congratulations, champs!

Headline photo: @Capitals/IG