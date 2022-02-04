Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson’s bold strategy to win the All-Star Game: ‘Dump and chase’

Washington Capitals’ forwards, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson, flew to Las Vegas on Thursday for All-Star Weekend. When they landed, they were in a very silly mood.

Which is obviously the perfect time for an interview.

.@tarynbray was on the ground to greet Kuzy and Willy as they arrived for the festivities in Las Vegas this weekend. The boys are excited to say the least 😂#NHLAllStar | @deximaging pic.twitter.com/65FHY2FBp9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2022

Kuznetsov was first asked what he was excited about most at this year’s All-Star Weekend.

“Probably dinner tonight, you know,” he said, sending Tom Wilson into laughter. “It’s a day off. It’s just nice atmosphere and a pleasure to be here.”

Then Kuzy got sentimental.

“Also I say it’s nice, [me and Tom’s] (NHL) year started at the same time (2013-14 season) when we were kids and now we here,” Kuznetsov said. “It’s kind of nice to see those eight years how we get here. Happy for him and for me too.”

“Kuzy helped me get here,” Wilson responded.

“Yeah, I did,” Kuznetsov said smirking. “Yeah.”

Kuznetsov was then asked what his best advice would be to Tom. Kuzy previously participated in the 2016 All-Star Game in Nashville.

“Probably don’t drink much,” Kuznetsov said. “Remember? It’s how it is. Remember everything and enjoy it.”

Other highlights of the interview included Tom’s discussion on how he might win the Hardest Shot Competition. Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson won the event in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“Those are big shoes to fill,” Wilson said. “I might need to import one of Ovi’s stick and see if Brock can send me one overnight. That’s probably my only chance.”

“I’ll help him,” Kuznetsov said. “I’m gonna pfttt, pfttt [makes blowing noises].”

GIF: @Capitals/Twitter

Kuzy was then asked if he needed Tom to do that for him too in the NHL’s Fastest Skater competition.

“I don’t know who put me there,” Kuznetsov said. “That’s the toughest one probably. I got to come up with something funny right.”

Finally, Kuznetsov said that during the All-Star Game he wanted Wilson on his 3-on-3 line, and was thankful Ovi wasn’t there with him. With all that open ice, what strategy did those two have planned to win it all for the Metropolitan Division All-Stars?

“DUMP AND CHASE,” Wilson yelled.

Kuznetsov agreed.

“We’re going to dump and chase.”

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter