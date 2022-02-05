Tom Wilson scores 13 seconds into All-Star Game

Tom Wilson All-Star. Tom Wilson… All-Star MVP?

The best goal scorer in the league did his thing 13 seconds into the All-Star Game, taking a slick pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov and firing it past goaltender John Gibson.

This is absolutely the way to silence the haters.

According to NHL PR, Wilson’s goal was the fastest to start a 3-on-3 All-Star Game.

Kuznetsov and Wilson got the start from Metro head coach Rod Brind’Amour along with Zach Werenski, one of two Metro defensemen in the game.

ESPN’s Chris Chelios remarked that Wilson was the Metropolitan Divison’s MVP after the first period.

The Metropolitan Division went on to defeat the Pacific 6-4 in the first game. Wilson skated 5:29, firing four shots on goal – tied for second-most on the Metro. Kuznetsov had one assist and primarily looked to set up his teammate the entire game.

After the game, Jack Hughes was asked by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan if Alex Ovechkin, whom Wilson replaced in the game, would have scored that quick.

“I don’t know,” Hughes said smiling.

“Willy came out of the gates hot for us.”

