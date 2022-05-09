Evgeny Kuznetsov says Capitals focusing on good team defense because ‘we can play offensive hockey in the summer beer league’

Evgeny Kuznetsov is almost always a funny interview and he delivered once again during TNT’s pregame show ahead of Game Four.

When asked about the Capitals’ stingy team defense, Kuzy had the perfect response.

“That’s not the fun hockey you want to play but that’s the time of year we have to commit,” Kuznetsov explained. “We can play offensive hockey in the beer league in the summer, right? Right now we have to play D and stay focused.”

"We can play offensive hockey in the beer league in the summer." Kuzy and the Caps are focused on team defense right now vs. the Panthers 👀 pic.twitter.com/q909E3h8mb — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 9, 2022

Here is the rest of the interview transcribed. The questions are edited for brevity and clarity.

We saw Alex Ovechkin rip off his tie walking into the dressing room. He was extremely intense. Is he even possible to talk to before a game?

Evgeny Kuznetsov: [Laughs]. Yeah, we do talk about a lot of stuff. You know, this is a special (time of) year for him and he’s extra motivated and you can see it on the ice.

How are you guys keeping Florida’s offense so in check?

Evgeny Kuznetsov: You know, we’re trying to stay above the rush the entire time. We’re trying to play three guys back and don’t give them anything and play from D-zone. That’s the key to success, I think.

Are we going to see The Bird tonight?

Evgeny Kuznetsov: Haha. We’ll see if I get breakaway tonight.

Update: Kuzy scored on a breakaway and did The Bird.

He did THAT pic.twitter.com/J3L3tcS53w — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 10, 2022

Screenshot: TNT