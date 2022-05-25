Nic Dowd: 2021-22 season review

Nic Dowd is a physical, dependable, easy-to-like, fourth-line grinder with some offensive upside. Now where have we seen that before?

By the Numbers

64 games played 14.3 time on ice per game 10 goals 14 assists 50.4 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage 51.8 5-on-5 expected goal percentage 58.0 5-on-5 goal percentage

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5

Ice time per game, split up by game state

5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)

5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)

Individual scoring events by the player

5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season, RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Exit Interview

Peter’s Take

Once again, the Washington Capitals had one of the best fourth lines in the league. In its various incarnations, the fourth line controlled 52.4 percent of shot attempts, 53.6 percent of expected goals, and 68.6 nice percent of actual goals (24 for Washington, 11 for opponents).

The twin hearts of that fourth line are Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd, and here’s how they did with various thirds.

We will talk about Hathaway soon (Wednesday, June 01), but I think it’ll suffice to say for now that the Capitals have excellent stability among their depth forwards. Hathaway will be paid $1.5M next season, when his contract will expire in UFA status. Meanwhile, Dowd’s contract extension kicks in next season, pulling in $1.3M until the summer of 2025.

There is very little for us or the team to worry about on the fourth line. They have a thankless job — eating a ton of defensive zone starts and tough minutes against very good opposition. Sean Couturier, Kirill Kaprizov, Joe Pavelski, Dylan Larkin, Anze Kopiutar, Brady Tkatchuk, Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Marchessault, Patrick Kane — they were all put on their heels by Dowd in head-to-head matchups. That’s not to say Dowd is better than those players, but he is undoubtedly above-average shutdown forward, a role Washington desperately needed.

Dowd’s great. I hope the Caps explore extending his buddy Hathaway, and I hope they find another great partner like Hagelin or Larsson for them next season.

According to Orson Welles

Judy on RMNB

#ALLCAPS Crosby punches Dowd. to me this should be more than a 2 minute minor pic.twitter.com/bQOTFlt2Vv — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 9, 2022

Your Turn

Is there anything to dislike about Nic Dowd?

Read more: Japers Rink