Capitals nickname Nic Dowd ‘Bradley Cooper Jr.’ after he arrives in tunnel with no bucket on

The Washington Capitals’ shenanigans inside the tunnel are always ridiculous and smile-inducing.

Friday, Nic Dowd earned a new nickname from a teammate after arriving suavely to the walk-out line with slicked-back hair and no bucket.

dowder no buckey gets the boys GOIN pic.twitter.com/sZbWnNas4m — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022

Here’s pretty much how it went.

[Dowd arrives with a s***-eating grin] Unknown Capitals player yelling: WOWWWWWW A different Capitals player yelling: WHO’S THAT??? Unknown Capitals player: BRADLEY COOPER, JR.

I definitely see the resemblence!

Dowd’s other nickname, of course, is Judge Judy – a nickname he received from Alex Ovechkin after the fourth-line forward kicked the captain out of a game of pregame sewer ball.

Screenshot: @Capitals