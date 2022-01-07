Capitals nickname Nic Dowd ‘Bradley Cooper Jr.’ after he arrives in tunnel with no bucket on

The Washington Capitals’ shenanigans inside the tunnel are always ridiculous and smile-inducing.
Friday, Nic Dowd earned a new nickname from a teammate after arriving suavely to the walk-out line with slicked-back hair and no bucket.
dowder no buckey gets the boys GOIN pic.twitter.com/sZbWnNas4m
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022
Here’s pretty much how it went.
[Dowd arrives with a s***-eating grin]
Unknown Capitals player yelling: WOWWWWWW
A different Capitals player yelling: WHO’S THAT???
Unknown Capitals player: BRADLEY COOPER, JR.
I definitely see the resemblence!
bradley cooper. that's it, that's the tweet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AWIykPyJ3Q
— best of bradga 🌟 (@bestofbradga) February 25, 2019
Dowd’s other nickname, of course, is Judge Judy – a nickname he received from Alex Ovechkin after the fourth-line forward kicked the captain out of a game of pregame sewer ball.
