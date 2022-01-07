Home / News / Capitals nickname Nic Dowd ‘Bradley Cooper Jr.’ after he arrives in tunnel with no bucket on

Capitals nickname Nic Dowd ‘Bradley Cooper Jr.’ after he arrives in tunnel with no bucket on

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 7, 2022 9:00 pm

The Washington Capitals’ shenanigans inside the tunnel are always ridiculous and smile-inducing.

Friday, Nic Dowd earned a new nickname from a teammate after arriving suavely to the walk-out line with slicked-back hair and no bucket.

Here’s pretty much how it went.

[Dowd arrives with a s***-eating grin]

Unknown Capitals player yelling: WOWWWWWW

A different Capitals player yelling: WHO’S THAT???

Unknown Capitals player: BRADLEY COOPER, JR.

I definitely see the resemblence!

Dowd’s other nickname, of course, is Judge Judy – a nickname he received from Alex Ovechkin after the fourth-line forward kicked the captain out of a game of pregame sewer ball.

Screenshot: @Capitals

, ,