Nic Dowd leaves practice after reportedly injuring left leg during practice

Nic Dowd, who has been battling an injury over the last week, left Friday’s morning skate in pain.

Dowd missed Monday’s game against the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury, but returned Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings and played 12 minutes and 17 seconds. He also participated in the Capitals’ optional practice on Thursday.

Monday’s Sens game marked the first contest Dowd has missed since the 2019-20 season.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Dowd’s linemates Garnet Hathaway and Carl Hagelin showed concern towards their longtime center after he fell to the ice in pain. Dowd then went to the locker room.

Something's up with Dowd. He went down in pain and hobbled to the bench favoring his left leg. Linemates Hathaway and Hagelin showing concern. He's now headed to the locker room. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 29, 2021

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell that Dowd’s injury is something lingering related to a lower-body injury that Dowd suffered last week in the overtime period against the Calgary Flames.

Dowd takes most of the Capitals’ defensive zone faceoffs and the fourth line plays a shutdown role against other team’s top lines. With Dowd out on Monday, the team turned to Lars Eller to replace him.

It’s unclear how injured Dowd is or if he will still be able to play tonight. Stay tuned.

