Nic Dowd out day-to-day with lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals are already without one of their centers in Nicklas Backstrom and may now have an issue with another.

The Capitals announced that Nic Dowd, the team’s fourth line center who did not miss a game last season, is not practicing due to being day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Dowd is not practicing today. He's day-to-day with a lower body injury, per the #Caps. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 24, 2021

Dowd played over 14 minutes against the Flames on Saturday including a shift in overtime.

The Capitals still have both Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre on their roster so a ready-made replacement could be available if Dowd is not able to go when the team takes on the Senators in Ottawa on Monday.

Backstrom is not eligible to return until November 6 due to being placed on long-term injured reserve.

Update 1:10 PM: Head coach Peter Laviolette has told the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell that he is unsure if Dowd will make the trip to Ottawa.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB