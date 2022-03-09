Tom Wilson trades warmup puck for dog toy… which he proceeds to give to Nic Dowd

There was a consequential trade made between a Capitals fan and Tom Wilson ahead of Washington’s game against Edmonton, Wednesday.

A fan held up a sign that asked Wilson if he would trade a warmup puck for a dog toy she bought into Rogers Place. The toy was for Halle Wilson, Tom’s dog.

Tom made the deal, but the toy got delivered to the wrong dawg.

Wilson handed the chew toy to Nic Dowd who immediately put it in his mouth and bit down.

To each your own, I guess?

This is the second time a Capitals player has taken a gift from a fan and put it in their mouth. In December, TJ Oshie traded a puck for a plush donut.

Screenshots: TNT/@Capitals Twitter