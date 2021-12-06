Yes, TJ Oshie will absolutely trade a warmup puck for a donut

Thirteen-year-old Will Altman brought a sign to Friday’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game. Will’s poster welcomed back TJ Oshie from injury and prefaced a trade: a warmup puck for a donut.

The sign played off Oshie’s well-documented love for donuts. In 2020, TJ won a donut bet with his daughter Leni after scoring a goal in 2020. Oshie has also served as a spokesman for Dunkin Donuts.

To get TJ’s attention during warmups, Will brought two plush donuts that he won from an Ocean City boardwalk game years ago. One of the stuffies he wore around his head. The other mini one he held in his hands ready to chuck over the boards.

With all the excitement during his first game back, Oshie missed seeing Will’s poster and donut offer.

He doesn’t care if he gets a puck, players don’t owe anyone shit lol he just wants to give @TJOshie77 the mini donut🤣 pic.twitter.com/4K7crfkf7g — Cluuure (@claire_altman16) December 4, 2021

After the game, Oshie saw a picture of the sign and apologized to Will on Twitter.

So mad I didn’t see this. Sorry buddy! — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) December 5, 2021

But the story doesn’t end there! No it does not.

Will and his sister Claire returned to Capital One Arena for Washington’s tilt against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. This time, Oshie noticed Will in the crowd and immediately skated directly over to the glass where he was located. The trade happened and it’s ridiculous.

Look at the pure joy in Oshie’s face.

Oshie then put the plush donut in his mouth (which I assume violates NHLPA pandemic protocols, but who cares), and smiled before skating away.

As for Will, he was very excited that Oshie acknowledged him and took the donut.

“Will was shocked and then just kinda blacked out in happiness,” Claire joked.

“He desperately wanted to give it to Oshie,” she added. “The puck was icing on the cake but Will’s biggest mission was to get the donut to Osh. Oshie never ever disappoints.”

No, he does not.