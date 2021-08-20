Nic Dowd teaches son Louie how to skate and shoot in practice session at rink

Nic Dowd took his one-year-old son Louie to the rink on Friday and it appears to have been both a joyous and productive practice.
Nic taught Louie how to skate, using the help of a steel trainer, and also propped him in the crease to shoot home some rebounds.
Dad even taught son how to properly celebrate.
Louie is one of several Caps kids who is quickly learning how to play the game including Sergei Ovechkin and Campbell Oshie.
