With Capitals season over, Alex Ovechkin is helping train Sergei Ovechkin back in Russia

The Washington Capitals were first-rounded for the third consecutive season last month, but the loss stings a lot less when you have a loving family with interests of their own to come home to.
Alex Ovechkin, who married his wife Nastya in 2017, has two sons, two-year-old Sergei and one-year-old Ilya, who are both showing differing interests in hockey.
On Wednesday, back at home in Russia, Ovechkin returned to the rink and helped Sergei during a training session. That included Ovi dressing Ovi Jr in his gear and helping him do hockey drills.
It’s so adorable. Sergei has been learning how to skate on the ice since December 2020. He’s clearly made a lot of progress since then.
One interesting twist in Sergei’s development is that he is a lefty, unlike dad who shoots right.
Meanwhile, Ilya Ovechkin, Ovi’s youngest son, is also showing more and more interest in the sport.
