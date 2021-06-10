With Capitals season over, Alex Ovechkin is helping train Sergei Ovechkin back in Russia

The Washington Capitals were first-rounded for the third consecutive season last month, but the loss stings a lot less when you have a loving family with interests of their own to come home to.

Alex Ovechkin, who married his wife Nastya in 2017, has two sons, two-year-old Sergei and one-year-old Ilya, who are both showing differing interests in hockey.

On Wednesday, back at home in Russia, Ovechkin returned to the rink and helped Sergei during a training session. That included Ovi dressing Ovi Jr in his gear and helping him do hockey drills.

OVI JR. ON THE ICE 🚨 (🎥 IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/WnUtdQwPSj — NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2021

It’s so adorable. Sergei has been learning how to skate on the ice since December 2020. He’s clearly made a lot of progress since then.

One interesting twist in Sergei’s development is that he is a lefty, unlike dad who shoots right.

Meanwhile, Ilya Ovechkin, Ovi’s youngest son, is also showing more and more interest in the sport.

Headline photo courtesy of @nastyashubskaya