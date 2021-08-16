With dad’s help, one-year-old Campbell Oshie skates for the first time at Medstar Capitals Iceplex

The Oshie family, back from the west coast, returned to Washington DC and had a day out on the rink, Monday.

TJ Oshie put his one-year-old son Campbell in skates for the very first time.

Oshie held his son up just above the ice as he kicked his feet and tried to get his balance. Campbell, rocking one of the Capitals’ blue third jerseys, appears to have loved the experience.

The Oshies previously documented Campbell’s first time on the ice in April where he could be seen smiling big as he made his way around MedStar Capitals Iceplex in shoes.

He’s a natural.

Headline photo: @lauren.oshie