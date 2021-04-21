Campbell Oshie goes out onto the ice for the first time with dad

The Washington Capitals held an optional skate on Wednesday which gave some players a chance to take their families out onto the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. TJ Oshie took advantage of the opportunity and brought his wife and three kids to the rink. TJ even had his only son, one-year-old Campbell, go onto the ice for the first time.

“That smile,” Lauren Oshie wrote to her Instagram Story. “First time on the ice. He didn’t want to go off.”

I’m telling you now. This is the most precious thing you’ll see all day.

While Campbell didn’t wear any ice skates, he still tried to get around the ice as fast as he could, just like dad. As TJ held Campbell low towards the ice, Campbell wiggled his feet and smiled humangous big.

This kid’s a natural.

Campbell, who was born last March, joins Sergei Ovechkin who recently skated for the first time in December.

