Capitals re-sign Nic Dowd to three-year extension worth $1.3 million annually

Nic Dowd, the center of one of the best fourth lines in hockey, has signed a three-year, $3.9 million extension with the Washington Capitals.

The deal will keep Dowd in Washington through the 2024-25 season.

The 31-year-old forward is a key member of the Capitals’ penalty kill (1:21 minutes per game) and the team’s best faceoff man (56.4 percent win percentage).

The extension is nearly double Dowd’s current salary of $750k, which he has vastly overperformed.

The #Allcaps signed 31 y/o F Nic Dowd to 3 year $1.3M Cap Hit extension: Yr 1: 1.6M

Yr 2: 1.3M

Yr 3: 1.0M In final year of 3 year 750K Cap Hit deal and was set to be UFA. 20-21: 11G 15P in 56GP Rep’d by Dean Grillo @o2ksportshttps://t.co/EkPlKMaH7t — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) November 14, 2021

The new contract comes as Dowd has struggled to stay on the ice during the 2021-22 season. Dowder has missed five of the team’s 14 games this season due to two different lower-body injuries. Sunday, he skated at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, but did not practice or take line rushes with the team.

Dowd is coming off his best season pro in 2020-21 where he scored a career-high 11 goals, including three game-winners.

Nic Dowd, signed to a 3x$1.3M extension by WSH, is a capable enough veteran fourth line defensive centre who plays tough minutes and has a poor penalty differential. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/Qvx61gDry6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 14, 2021

The Capitals now have three of their four starting centers under contract through 2025 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom, and Dowd). The only pivot whose deal will end earlier is Lars Eller (2022-23).

Here’s the full press release:

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB