Sidney Crosby suckerpunched Nic Dowd

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to active play today after a short bout with an illness that apparently we are now duty-bound to say was not COVID. Back in action, Crosby wasted no time entering a new bout, this time with Nic Dowd, who was not informed ahead of time that he was about to get punched in the face.
After Crosby won a faceoff, he and Dowd got wrapped in each other as the puck passed them by. Crosby expressed his displeasure by cold-cocking Dowd with a left.
#ALLCAPS Crosby punches Dowd. to me this should be more than a 2 minute minor pic.twitter.com/bQOTFlt2Vv
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 9, 2022
Dmitry Orlov scored on the same play, so the official stat sheet doesn’t record what the penalty would have been. It’s marked just as a delayed penalty. But we have to assume it would have been a minor, which I suppose is a choice.
The Penguins lead 3-2 after one period.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On