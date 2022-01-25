Nic Dowd would rather give away a puck than have long hair again

Nic Dowd’s days of leafy lettuce are apparently over.

Capitals fan Xavier King cut to the chase with Dowd after posing a hairy hypothesis to the fourth-line center via a handmade sign at Monday’s Caps-Golden Knights game.

Xavier explained the backstory in an interview.

“So I had gotten a text at about 3 pm on Monday that I was going to the game,” Xavier said. “So I had to very quickly put together a sign, as the quality of it may show.”

Xavier then fetched his finest scissors and Elmer’s glue and printed out two images of Dowd from his time in college at St. Cloud State where Judy’s hair was shoulder length. After completing the pasting process, Xavier added the text Nic Dowd grow the hair back or toss me a puck? in Sharpie. And wallah! His masterpiece was completed.

“We had gotten to the ice level pretty early and stood around for a good 40 minutes,” Xavier said. “As players came out and skated around I made sure to smack the glass whenever Dowd came around.”

Somehow, Xavier was unable to get Dowd’s attention during warmies until he got an assist from Carl Hagelin.

“My brother noted that Carl had seen my sign and laughed,” Xavier said. “He skated near Dowd, who then took a couple of laps and stared me and the sign down before eventually coming over five minutes later.

Dowd then casually scooped the puck up off the ice and tossed it over to Xavier. Mission accomplished.

“I think this automatically makes me and Nic friends,” Xavier observed correctly on Twitter.

Not only that, Xavier’s excellent work will now allow us to properly mourn a look we never knew we missed until today.