Caps vs Islanders pregame: Welcome home

I know, I know. You’re thinking, “God, the Isles AGAIN?!”. I agree, I hate seeing their weird orange and blue uniforms buzzing around lookin’ like a group of old, rusty hot wheels cars. Anyway, the good news is that this is it! The last Islanders game of the regular season and the Capitals get to host them at home. At Capital One Arena. In front of fans. For the first time this season.

To anyone attending the game tonight, I hope you have a lot of fun. Be safe! Cheer very loud so we can all hear you! Welcome home!

Puck drop will be at 7 PM and Christopher has your recap.

Record 29-14-5 31-13-4 Shot Attempt % 48.9% 50.7% PDO 101.2 102.5 Power Play 18.5% 26.7% Penalty Kill 83.1% 82.5%

Projected Lines

Alex Ovechkin is out tonight, so is Justin Schultz. Shout out to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the dirty deets:

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – Eller – Raffl

Hagelin – Dowd -Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Playoffs picture

We’re starting to do these “if the playoffs started RIGHT NOW” graphics again. Here’s what we’re looking at as of yesterday. Personally, I do not want the Capitals playing the Islanders, but I also don’t want them to play the other teams. I want them to play nobody and get to the Stanley Cup Final just because they are a good time. Thoughts?

The countdown to the #StanleyCup Playoffs is on! Which matchup would you be most excited for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xU67Cylggj — NHL (@NHL) April 26, 2021

Storylines

No guarantees

Can’t stop thinking about the way San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answered a reporter when they asked if Jimmy Garoppolo would be on Sunday’s roster.

Weirdly threatening vibes around this answer, but he’s also not wrong! ~Live every moment like it’s your last~

Headline image: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB