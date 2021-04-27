Caps vs Islanders pregame: Welcome home

By Elyse Bailey
I know, I know. You’re thinking, “God, the Isles AGAIN?!”. I agree, I hate seeing their weird orange and blue uniforms buzzing around lookin’ like a group of old, rusty hot wheels cars. Anyway, the good news is that this is it! The last Islanders game of the regular season and the Capitals get to host them at home. At Capital One Arena. In front of fans. For the first time this season.
To anyone attending the game tonight, I hope you have a lot of fun. Be safe! Cheer very loud so we can all hear you! Welcome home!
Puck drop will be at 7 PM and Christopher has your recap.
|Record
|29-14-5
|31-13-4
|Shot Attempt %
|48.9%
|50.7%
|PDO
|101.2
|102.5
|Power Play
|18.5%
|26.7%
|Penalty Kill
|83.1%
|82.5%
Alex Ovechkin is out tonight, so is Justin Schultz. Shout out to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the dirty deets:
Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd -Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
We’re starting to do these “if the playoffs started RIGHT NOW” graphics again. Here’s what we’re looking at as of yesterday. Personally, I do not want the Capitals playing the Islanders, but I also don’t want them to play the other teams. I want them to play nobody and get to the Stanley Cup Final just because they are a good time. Thoughts?
The countdown to the #StanleyCup Playoffs is on!
Which matchup would you be most excited for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xU67Cylggj
— NHL (@NHL) April 26, 2021
Can’t stop thinking about the way San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answered a reporter when they asked if Jimmy Garoppolo would be on Sunday’s roster.
bars pic.twitter.com/Opl8MYmW8A
— Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 26, 2021
Weirdly threatening vibes around this answer, but he’s also not wrong! ~Live every moment like it’s your last~
