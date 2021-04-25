Zdeno Chara posts sweet message for Capitals teammates and family after playing in 1,600th NHL game

Zdeno Chara took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on playing in his 1,600th NHL game.

Chara became the 13th player of all time and the fifth defenseman to ever reach the mark. The Capitals saluted Chara with a tribute video on social media. After the game, Nicklas Backstrom gave Zee the milestone game puck while Nick Jensen and Michael Raffl gave the towering rearguard both of the Cobra Kai headbands for player of the game.

“Last night was a special night,” Chara wrote on in Instagram page.

“Not just because of the milestone, but everyone who was part of it.

“I am blessed and lucky to still be playing this game, but I wouldn’t still be here without the love and support from my wife Tatiana and 3 beautiful children Elliz, Ben & Zack. I love you!

“Playing this game is a privilege, and I am honored to be part of the @capitals team with such a classy Owner, Management, Coaching, and Training staff. And, of course, I’m so grateful for all of my teammates who I care about so deeply.

“Seeing everyone rally around “1600” for me was very special. We build relationships and that’s what makes a great team, that’s what makes a brotherhood.

“Thank you so much guys, it was a meaningful night.

“And of course, thank you fans. We’re looking forward to hearing your support from the stands at Capital One arena!”

In the comments of his post, Chara received congratulations from across the NHL including PK Subban, Jakub Kindl, and Sheldon Souray. Capitals teammate Carl Hagelin also dropped two champagne bottle emoji. Chara replied in Swedish, saying “skol kompis.” According to Google Translate, it means “school friend.”

We might have also left a congratulatory note for Zee, too.

😊😢

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB