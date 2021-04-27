Home / News / Alex Ovechkin to miss Capitals’ first home game with fans back due to injury

Alex Ovechkin to miss Capitals’ first home game with fans back due to injury

By Ian Oland

April 27, 2021 11:58 am

Alex Ovechkin did not participate in the Capitals’ morning skate Tuesday and will miss his second straight game tonight.

It’s only the 18th game of Ovi’s career he’s missed due to injury.

Peter Laviolette confirmed Ovechkin would be out of Tuesday’s game against the Islanders — the Capitals’ third straight against their inter-divisional rival — after the morning skate.

Here’s how the Capitals lined up without Ovi.

The Capitals’ captain, who pulled up lame during the third period of Thursday’s Caps-Isles game, has not practiced with the team in the five days since. Laviolette says he has a lower-body injury and is out day-to-day.

Ovi did make a brief appearance in his gear for the Capitals’ team picture on Monday. “He’s back on the ice!” Ovi yelled to reporters from ice level.

Meanwhile, after two straight strong outings by Ilya Samsonov, Laviolette will turn to rookie Vitek Vanecek in net as the Capitals try to figure out who will start for the team in the playoffs.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for them in the last 10 games to make a case. We’ve got to name a starter,” Laviolette said last week. “We’re hoping it’s going to be a long spring into the summer and we’ll need all of our players. That goes for the goaltending to the guys not in our lineup or being scratched right now to the taxi squad. We need everybody. I think it’s our important that they both play well. But there’s no question our eyes are open right now with regard to the goaltending position.”

