Alex Ovechkin to miss Capitals’ first home game with fans back due to injury

Alex Ovechkin did not participate in the Capitals’ morning skate Tuesday and will miss his second straight game tonight.

It’s only the 18th game of Ovi’s career he’s missed due to injury.

Peter Laviolette confirmed Ovechkin would be out of Tuesday’s game against the Islanders — the Capitals’ third straight against their inter-divisional rival — after the morning skate.

Ovechkin and Schultz are out tonight, per Laviolette. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 27, 2021

Here’s how the Capitals lined up without Ovi.

Capitals lines at AM skate: Sprong-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Raffl

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-TvR

Chara-Jensen — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 27, 2021

The Capitals’ captain, who pulled up lame during the third period of Thursday’s Caps-Isles game, has not practiced with the team in the five days since. Laviolette says he has a lower-body injury and is out day-to-day.

Ovi did make a brief appearance in his gear for the Capitals’ team picture on Monday. “He’s back on the ice!” Ovi yelled to reporters from ice level.

Meanwhile, after two straight strong outings by Ilya Samsonov, Laviolette will turn to rookie Vitek Vanecek in net as the Capitals try to figure out who will start for the team in the playoffs.

Vanecek has transitioned to the starter's net ahead of tonight's game vs. the Islanders. Samsonov started the first two games of this three game miniseries. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 27, 2021

“I think it’s a great opportunity for them in the last 10 games to make a case. We’ve got to name a starter,” Laviolette said last week. “We’re hoping it’s going to be a long spring into the summer and we’ll need all of our players. That goes for the goaltending to the guys not in our lineup or being scratched right now to the taxi squad. We need everybody. I think it’s our important that they both play well. But there’s no question our eyes are open right now with regard to the goaltending position.”