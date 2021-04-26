Alex Ovechkin missed practice for a fourth straight day, but yelled to reporters ‘he’s back on the ice’ during the team photo

Alex Ovechkin missed practice for a fourth straight day. Ovechkin is out with a lower-body injury and remains day-to-day. The Capitals captain originally injured himself Thursday night during the third period against the Islanders. He missed Saturday’s tilt – only the 17th game he’s missed in his career due to injury.

But Ovi did make an appearance briefly before practice began. Ovi participated in the Capitals’ team photo and according to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, yelled up to reporters, “He’s back on the ice!”

Ovi also did some light skating before eventually leaving the ice.

Ovechkin doing a little skating around after they were done with the photo. https://t.co/M8NnXZ5WMq — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 26, 2021

Here were the Capitals’ lines per Gulitti. Justin Schultz, who suffered a lower-body injury against the Bruins, wore a non-contact jersey during practice.

Capitals at practice today: Sprong-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Raffl

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-TvR

Chara-Jensen

Schultz (non-contact) Samsonov

Vanecek

Anderson Also:

Carr-Sgarbossa-Pilon Kempny-LaDue — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 26, 2021

The Capitals power-play units lined up thusly.

Second unit is Orlov, Sprong (left circle), Mantha, Eller, Sheary (bumper). https://t.co/fzHmyVhk8O — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 26, 2021

After practice, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said that Ovechkin and Schultz remain day-to-day.

The Caps play their next game Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. The game will mark Washington’s first hockey game with fans at Capital One Arena since March 4, 2020.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB