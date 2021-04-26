Home / News / Alex Ovechkin missed practice for a fourth straight day, but yelled to reporters ‘he’s back on the ice’ during the team photo

Alex Ovechkin missed practice for a fourth straight day, but yelled to reporters ‘he’s back on the ice’ during the team photo

By Ian Oland

April 26, 2021 2:59 pm

Alex Ovechkin missed practice for a fourth straight day. Ovechkin is out with a lower-body injury and remains day-to-day. The Capitals captain originally injured himself Thursday night during the third period against the Islanders. He missed Saturday’s tilt – only the 17th game he’s missed in his career due to injury.

But Ovi did make an appearance briefly before practice began. Ovi participated in the Capitals’ team photo and according to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, yelled up to reporters, “He’s back on the ice!”

Ovi also did some light skating before eventually leaving the ice.

Here were the Capitals’ lines per Gulitti. Justin Schultz, who suffered a lower-body injury against the Bruins, wore a non-contact jersey during practice.

The Capitals power-play units lined up thusly.

After practice, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said that Ovechkin and Schultz remain day-to-day.

The Caps play their next game Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. The game will mark Washington’s first hockey game with fans at Capital One Arena since March 4, 2020.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

