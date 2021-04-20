Justin Schultz misses practice with lower-body injury, Michael Raffl takes ice for the first time as a Capital

The Washington Capitals took to the ice at MCI on Tuesday for the first time since a bruising back-to-back series over the weekend which saw the team split their games against the Philadelphia Flyers (6-3 win) and the Boston Bruins (6-3 loss).

The Capitals were without one of their top-four defenseman, Justin Schultz, who is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. However, forward Michael Raffl participated in a skate for the first time since being acquired by the Capitals in a trade deadline deal last Monday.

Here were the Capitals lines via NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

Capitals at practice today: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Sprong/Raffl*

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-TvR

Chara-Jensen

Kempny*-LaDue Samsonov

Vanecek

Anderson *non-contact jersey — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 20, 2021

Schultz left Sunday’s game early after taking a big hit to his left leg from Taylor Hall in the first period.

Taylor Hall with a solid hit on Justin Schultz. pic.twitter.com/LCDRfPNy9X — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Zdeno Chara, who was held out of the Caps-Bruins game after blocking three Flyers shots on the same PK shift Saturday, practiced fully.

“That’s a really positive sign,” Peter Laviolette said of Chara after practice. I” just got off the ice and you saw him in a regular jersey and he looked good through the entire day. I thought that was a real positive sign.”

Conor Sheary, who was cross-checked in the face by the Bruins’ Connor Clifton on Sunday, also did as well.

Second high-sticking penalty by Connor Clifton of this game. This time gets four minutes for a cross-check to the face of Conor Sheary. Have to be in control pic.twitter.com/d2Dx9Za3Uu — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) April 18, 2021

As for Raffl, the veteran forward was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers for a fifth-round pick. He took rushes for the first time with the team on Tuesday.

“I thought he looked good out there today,” Laviolette said. “Still the light blue jersey so we’re moving cautiously. I thought he moved well. Both him and Daniel Carr were moving in and out of the lineup to get reps with everybody out on the ice to try and keep everybody up to speed.

“The timeline? I can’t say for sure,” he added. “I can tell you he’s in a light blue jersey today and I thought he looked really good. Whether that progresses tomorrow I’ll have to talk to the trainers, talk to Michael, and see where we’re at. But I thought he looked good out there.”