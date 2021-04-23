Alex Ovechkin day-to-day with a lower-body injury

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported the news on Twitter.

Ovechkin has a lower body injury and is day-to-day, per the #Caps. Team is scheduled for an optional practice on Long Island. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 23, 2021

Ovechkin skated 17 minutes and 18 seconds against the Islanders Thursday night but did not take a shift at the very end of the third period or overtime. Ovi could be seen skating awkwardly during his final shift of the game that began with 3:12 remaining in the third.

He pulled something here. I saw him stretching his leg on the bench after this. pic.twitter.com/xEh90pOc0K — PuckLucky (@PuckLucky78) April 23, 2021

Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov would score in the shootout to give the Capitals a 1-0 win where both goaltenders, Ilya Samsonov and Semyon Varlamov, registered shutouts.

Ovechkin, 35, has dealt with several minor injuries and missed several practices throughout the season. The only thing that has kept him out of games, however — four to be exact — was he was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List after playing video games maskless in the same room as Samsonov, Kuznetsov, and Dmitry Orlov.

Ovi leads the Capitals in goals (24) and has 42 points in 43 games this season. This final stretch of games will determine the Capitals’ seeding in the postseason.