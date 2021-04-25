One fatal flaw: April snapshot

The Washington Capitals have eight games remaining in a very irregular regular season. These last few games will be massively important for many reasons, but much has already been settled:
The Caps will make the playoffs. Despite losing Jakub Vrana, they have a lot of high-end scoring talent. Despite brutal deployments, they have strong forward depth. Despite some liabilities, their defense is above average.
Overall, and despite predictions to the contrary, the Capitals are still a damn good hockey team.
We can say all this because we have the confidence granted to us by the standings (first place in the East by a point) and by the deeper data this snapshot exercise explores. But that data also gives me the confidence to say I’m not at all confident in the Capitals’ goalies.
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|Mantha
|6
|83
|66.0
|+10.6
|56.8
|0.97
|Raffl
|2
|29
|65.1
|+5.1
|–
|1.00
|Eller
|36
|438
|53.7
|+2.5
|51.0
|0.99
|Sheary
|45
|537
|53.7
|+4.0
|49.6
|0.99
|Kuznetsov
|38
|510
|52.9
|+1.7
|69.1
|1.07
|Oshie
|47
|635
|52.8
|+2.9
|58.0
|1.03
|Sprong
|35
|368
|51.2
|+0.8
|62.4
|1.07
|Backstrom
|48
|677
|50.3
|-0.6
|60.7
|1.04
|Wilson
|39
|512
|50.0
|-1.0
|64.2
|1.05
|Ovechkin
|43
|626
|49.0
|-2.7
|56.8
|1.03
|Hagelin
|48
|529
|48.2
|-3.2
|54.6
|1.02
|Hathaway
|48
|510
|48.2
|-3.2
|55.3
|1.02
|Dowd
|48
|549
|46.1
|-6.0
|47.7
|1.00
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|Orlov
|43
|755
|52.5
|+1.6
|60.7
|1.03
|Carlson
|48
|824
|50.9
|+0.3
|53.6
|1.01
|van Riemsdyk
|12
|161
|50.8
|+1.1
|46.6
|0.99
|Jensen
|45
|635
|50.7
|-0.3
|56.9
|1.02
|Chara
|47
|699
|50.3
|-0.4
|56.3
|1.03
|Dillon
|48
|793
|49.9
|-1.3
|56.6
|1.03
|Schultz
|42
|694
|49.5
|-1.9
|61.7
|1.05
|Siegenthaler
|7
|76
|45.7
|-0.0
|0.0
|0.92
