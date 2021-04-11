Capitals trade Jonas Siegenthaler to New Jersey Devils for third-round pick

The Washington Capitals made their first move ahead of Monday’s 3 PM trade deadline. The Capitals sent young defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to the New Jersey Devils for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Capitals lose a depth defenseman that has promise but gain salary cap relief to either add another piece on Monday or possibly welcome a player back to the lineup off long-term injured reserve such as Michal Kempny.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired Arizona's third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 11, 2021

Siegenthaler, who has an AAV of $800,000, played in only seven games this season for the Capitals and was essentially the team’s seventh defenseman.

According to Puck Pedia, the Capitals now have $1.175 million of an Annual Cap Hit they can add.

After trading away Siegenthaler ($800K), #ALLCAPS now have $1.175M of Annual Cap Hit that can be added (Current Cap Space) in their LTIR Pool.https://t.co/OLyyi1OrvO https://t.co/khHiouV4jo pic.twitter.com/Q3YrVUEzAo — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 11, 2021

The draft pick, according to Cap Friendly, is conditional. If the Devils don’t land Arizona’s third-round pick to send to Washington, they will give the Capitals theirs.

TRADE: To New Jersey #Devils:

Jonas Siegenthaler To Washington #Capitals

2021 conditional* 3rd round pick (ARI)https://t.co/xEm5cc1eIf — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) April 11, 2021

With the deal, the Capitals now have seven selections in next year’s draft.

With the trade, the Capitals now have seven picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Washington owns their first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks, as well as Arizona’s third-round pick and Vegas’ fifth-round pick — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 11, 2021

Here’s the Capitals’ full release:

Caps Acquire Third Round Pick in 2021 Draft from Devils for Siegenthaler ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired Arizona’s third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today With the trade, the Capitals now have seven picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Washington owns their first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks, as well as Arizona’s third-round pick and Vegas’ fifth-round pick. Siegenthaler, 23, has appeared in seven games with the Capitals this season. The 6’3”, 211-pound defenseman has recorded 13 points (2g, 11a) in 97 career games with the Capitals. He was drafted by Washington with the Capitals’ second-round pick, 57th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB