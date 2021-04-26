Capitals to give out free branded masks to all fans in attendance for Tuesday’s game

The Washington Capitals announced this morning that they will be giving out team-branded masks to all 2,100 fans in attendance for Tuesday’s Caps-Islanders game.

The game will mark the first hockey game in the District since the pandemic began in March 2020. Capital One Arena will have 10 percent capacity.

According to the team, “the night will focus on raising awareness about the importance of continuing to wear a mask while honoring the hard work and commitment of frontline healthcare workers.”

Hundreds of Frontline Workers from around the DC area will be in attendance to watch the game.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals to Host Fans Opening Night in Partnership with MedStar Health on Tuesday, April 27 Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will celebrate the return of fans to Capital One Arena for the remainder of the 2020-21 season with Fans Opening Night in partnership with MedStar Health on Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. when the Capitals host the New York Islanders. Due to limited ticket availability, priority for ticketing was given to season ticket members. Any additional releases of inventory will be available on Ticketmaster.com. The Capitals will welcome and recognize hundreds of frontline workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Players will pay tribute to the personnel during the game, and in-game content will also spotlight the individuals. The night will focus on raising awareness about the importance of continuing to wear a mask, while honoring the hard work and commitment of frontline healthcare workers. All fans in attendance will receive a special MedStar branded All Caps All Fans face mask as part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s health and safety guidelines. Retail locations around the arena will be open for fans attending games to purchase Capitals gear including the Reverse Retro Alternate and Third jerseys, while supplies last. Click here to view Retail Fan Merchandise Kiosk locations. Additionally, the Team Store at Capital One Arena remains open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans can also visit shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com to order Capitals merchandise online. Capital One cardholders will receive 10% off their food and beverage and 20% off their merchandise purchases when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout. The discount is only applicable at the time of sale. Visit capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits for additional details. Fans who are not able to attend in person can be part of the celebration by tuning in to the Capitals Virtual Gameday presented by NBC Sports Washington. In preparation for welcoming fans back to Capital One Arena, extensive upgrades in safety protocol were put in place. Highlights include a no-bag policy, a health screening prior to arena entry, mobile-only tickets, seating pods and no re-entry once inside the arena. For more information visit www.monumentalsports.com/health-safety.