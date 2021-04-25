Icing the Isles: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals picked up right where they left off in the final two periods of their previous game against the New York Islanders…in this game against those same Isles. And that’s a very good thing, evidenced by the 6-3 victory.

The Caps outshot the Isles 30 to 24 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 54 to 40.

When you consider that all three of the Islanders goals in this game came either shorthanded or up a man and all six Caps goals came at five-on-five, you get the picture of what this game was really like. I thought the Caps were dominant and made the Islanders play way out of their comfort zone and that’s exactly how you beat them. In a third period that they entered only up one goal, at five-on-five the Caps out-attempted the Isles 17 to 15, out-scoring chanced them ten to six, and out-high danger chanced them two to zero. That’s some damn fine work.

We learned that Alex Ovechkin was going to miss this game with an injury and that Daniel Sprong was going to take his spot as the top line’s left-wing. Sprong did not disappoint as he struck twice to give him nine goals in 35 games this season. I have zero doubt that with a regular spot in a lineup over a full season that Sprong easily hits 20 goals.

was going to miss this game with an injury and that was going to take his spot as the top line’s left-wing. Sprong did not disappoint as he struck twice to give him nine goals in 35 games this season. I have zero doubt that with a regular spot in a lineup over a full season that Sprong easily hits 20 goals. Big shoutout to the Brenden Dillon and Trevor van Riemsdyk defensive pairing. Those dudes were huge on both ends of the rink for the Caps. With big Dillon on the ice at five-on-five, the Caps saw four goals go in, 15 scoring chances for, and eight high danger chances for.

Zdeno Chara will play in his 1,600th career game tonight against the New York Islanders. Chara, who turned 44 on March 18, joins Chris Chelios as the only defensemen to reach the 1,600 game mark at the age of 44 or older (Chelios: 46 years old at the mark). pic.twitter.com/KlZmRgqQP3 — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 24, 2021

I really, really, really like what Anthony Mantha brings to this lineup. That second line of him, Nicklas Backstrom , and TJ Oshie is a puck-hounding, possession-keeping, chance-creating dream. Mantha’s size, reach and puck control combined with his speed keeps so many otherwise dead plays alive. Oshie as we all know fights for every puck like it’s his last and also has that same knack of keeping plays alive. Nicklas Backstrom is Nicklas Backstrom…the dude’s perfect. In 66 minutes together so far at five-on-five, the line controls 62-percent of the shot attempts, 60.7-percent of the scoring chances, 64.5-percent of the high danger chances, and 65.3-percent of the expected goals.

brings to this lineup. That second line of him, , and is a puck-hounding, possession-keeping, chance-creating dream. Mantha’s size, reach and puck control combined with his speed keeps so many otherwise dead plays alive. Oshie as we all know fights for every puck like it’s his last and also has that same knack of keeping plays alive. Nicklas Backstrom is Nicklas Backstrom…the dude’s perfect. In 66 minutes together so far at five-on-five, the line controls 62-percent of the shot attempts, 60.7-percent of the scoring chances, 64.5-percent of the high danger chances, and 65.3-percent of the expected goals. Gotta give some love to the fourth line. Those warriors were involved in two of the Caps goals. Nic Dowd got the second of those two goals as he fired home his ninth of the season which is his new single-season career-high.

got the second of those two goals as he fired home his ninth of the season which is his new single-season career-high. The Caps are now 4-0-1 without Ovi on the ice this season and 3-0 against the Islanders. The Caps are also 0-3 when they score in the McNugget minute which was pointed out to me on Reddit. Are McNuggets cursed?

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Islanders

Headline photo: KP8 Design