Icing the Isles: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals picked up right where they left off in the final two periods of their previous game against the New York Islanders…in this game against those same Isles. And that’s a very good thing, evidenced by the 6-3 victory.
The Caps outshot the Isles 30 to 24 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 54 to 40.
Zdeno Chara will play in his 1,600th career game tonight against the New York Islanders. Chara, who turned 44 on March 18, joins Chris Chelios as the only defensemen to reach the 1,600 game mark at the age of 44 or older (Chelios: 46 years old at the mark). pic.twitter.com/KlZmRgqQP3
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 24, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Islanders
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On