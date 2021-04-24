Winning the battle of the Ilyas: Caps beat Islanders 6-3

An Alex Ovechkin-less Washington Capitals did battle with the Barry Trotz-led New York Islanders for the second time in only a few days. Could the Caps get the job done without their captain? Could they also win the battle of goaltenders named Ilya?
Garnet Hathway opened the scoring with a soft wrister that fooled Ilya Sorokin to give the Caps a goal against the Isles for the first time in forever. TJ Oshie finished off a pretty passing play to extend that lead before Anthony Beauvillier cut it back in half with a power-play backhand.
An Adam Pelech shorthanded blast beat what seemed like a surprised Ilya Samsonov. Nic Dowd took it to the roof to restore a Caps lead and Daniel Sprong popped home another right after. Things wouldn’t stay fully rosy in the second period though as Jean-Gabriel Pageau pounced on a rough bounce to bring the Isles a goal closer once more.
Evgeny Kuznetsov went coast-to-coast and found the back of the net with a slick wrister. Sprong hit the roof right off of a faceoff.
Caps beat Islanders 6-3!
#CoachSaffyBean coaching the team up! Hathaway SCOARS while we are shooting the vid! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/i17UNpTM1l
— Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) April 24, 2021
I just told Ethan about the McNugget Minute.
"WHAT??? If they scoar goal, i get FREEEEE nuggets?!?!?!?"
"Basically, yes."
"GO OVIs"
"He's not playing tonight."
"He will score anyway, daddy."
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 24, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsIsles A classy look featuring a navy suit coat and sky blue accents pic.twitter.com/nYywsPslby
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 24, 2021
The Caps and Isles will finish off this mini-series against one another as well as their total season set on Tuesday in DC. Hopefully, Ovi is ready to go for that one!
