Alex Ovechkin is getting injury rehab help from some unlikely sources

Alex Ovechkin is out injured with a lower-body injury, but he has a team of rambunctious and energetic helpers working to get him back on the ice.

Sunday, Nastya Ovechkina took video of her hubby working out at home.

It’s c h a o s.

Video

Sergei Ovechkin, training for a long NHL career himself, imitates dad and counts in Russian while Ilya Ovechkin crashes around in his rolling baby walker. Pavel Burlachenko, Ovi’s personal trainer, was also spotted in the Instagram Stories after recently returning stateside for the Capitals stretch run.

The video is also notable because – holy moly, check out Ovi’s insane stick collection.

Nastya also posted video of her sons interacting with dad after he returned from the Capitals’ latest road trip in New York.

Ilya has incredible comedic timing. He just doesn’t know it yet.

It’s great to see how happy Ovi and his family are at home.

Screenshot courtesy of @nastyashubskaya