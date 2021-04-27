Caps fan runs into Barry Trotz in Georgetown ahead of Capitals-Islanders game

Longtime Capitals fan Vic Jain was getting fitted for his wedding tuxedo at Suit Supply in Georgetown.

And then it happened. Vic noticed a stocky gentleman that looked very, very familiar: Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup champion head coach Barry Trotz.

The Islanders are in town for the third and final game of the team’s miniseries against the Capitals.

Hey @russianmachine look who I ran into in Georgetown!! BARRY!! pic.twitter.com/LbT8PLQJQy — VJ (@vicjain) April 27, 2021

“I literally almost ran into him!” Vic, who was wearing a Capitals’ playoff shirt, said. “The Islanders are staying at the Four Seasons in Georgetown. The entire team was out for a walk at lunchtime and it happened.”

Vic said he saw Barry first among the group and noticed the rest of the team walking ahead.

“I would’ve picked Barry for a selfie regardless,” Vic said. Then he reconsidered. “Well unless Mathew Barzal was there.”

Vic added, “I actually used to live right by Barry and have run into him a few times and chatted. I think his wife and son still live in the area. He seemed to recognize me which was cool! He’s such a nice guy. I really miss him in DC. Def one of the friendliest people in the league.”

The chance meeting happened before the Capitals’ first home game since March 2020 with fans at Capital One Arena. Vic will be one of the people there.

“I’m so pumped for that!!” he said. “What an incredible way to start the day.”