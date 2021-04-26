Michal Kempny may have conditioning stint with Hershey Bears before the Capitals’ playoff run

Michal Kempny continues to practice daily with the Washington Capitals and could end up in Hershey before the start of the playoffs.

Kempny is rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the offseason before the start of the 2020-21 regular season.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette addressed the possibility after practice on Monday.

“You know what? I think that’s possible,” Laviolette said. “I’m not right on the rule book with that. We’ve talked about it. If that is an option, that may be something we look at.”

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Kempny is eligible to be sent to the Hershey Bears for a conditioning stint without having to pass through waivers.

Laviolette said the possibility of sending Michal Kempny (Achilles surgery) to Hershey on conditioning to play games before playoffs has been discussed, but didn't know yet if that will definitely happen. Players on LTIR can be go to AHL on conditioning without clearing waivers. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 26, 2021

The Bears have eight more games in their regular season schedule. Their season ends on May 16.

Kempny originally tore his Achilles while working out in the Czech Republic and went under the knife in early October. The Capitals termed his recovery at six to eight months.

Kempny first returned to the ice on February 19. He participated in his first practice on April 8 and received a loud and ridiculous welcome back from his teammates.

Very loud ovation, stick taps and yells for Michal Kempny, who stepped onto the ice after the Capitals’ morning skate. He is wearing a light blue non-contact jersey. Had surgery on his Achilles in Oct. 2020. pic.twitter.com/9op1c7aa6Z — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 8, 2021

An eight-month recovery time would put Kempny on the road to returning in mid-June.

Kempny also suffered a devastating lower-body injury in March 2019, tearing his hamstring during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kempny has not played in a regular-season game for the Capitals in over a year, March 9, 2020.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB