Michal Kempny returns to the ice for the first time since tearing his Achilles

Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny is not expected to play this season, but Friday his recovery from a torn Achilles took another positive turn.
Kempny took the ice before Capitals practice. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video of Kempny’s “cautious skate.”
#Caps defenseman Michal Kempny, who suffered an Achilles injury in early October, is on the ice before practice getting in a cautious skate. pic.twitter.com/L3WnIhMlKR
The 2018 Stanley Cup champion originally had surgery in October after injuring himself while training for the 2020-21 season.
Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny underwent a successful surgery to repair an Achilles tendon. Kempny sustained his injury while training in Czech Republic. Based on the nature of this injury, Kempny is expected to miss 6-8 months.
An eight-month recovery time would put Kempny on the road to returning in mid-June. Kempny also suffered a devastating lower-body injury in March 2019, tearing his hamstring during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
