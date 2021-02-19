Home / News / Michal Kempny returns to the ice for the first time since tearing his Achilles

Michal Kempny returns to the ice for the first time since tearing his Achilles

By Ian Oland

February 19, 2021 1:26 pm

Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny is not expected to play this season, but Friday his recovery from a torn Achilles took another positive turn.

Kempny took the ice before Capitals practice. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video of Kempny’s “cautious skate.”

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion originally had surgery in October after injuring himself while training for the 2020-21 season.

An eight-month recovery time would put Kempny on the road to returning in mid-June. Kempny also suffered a devastating lower-body injury in March 2019, tearing his hamstring during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

