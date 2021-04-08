Michal Kempny returns to practice for first time since tearing Achilles, gets loud ovation from Capitals

Michal Kempny is one step closer to a big return after suffering a devastating injury in October.

Kempny, wearing a light blue non-contact jersey, participated in Capitals practice for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon while working out in the Czech Republic.

Capitals players cheered as he took to the ice.

Very loud ovation, stick taps and yells for Michal Kempny, who stepped onto the ice after the Capitals’ morning skate. He is wearing a light blue non-contact jersey. Had surgery on his Achilles in Oct. 2020. pic.twitter.com/9op1c7aa6Z — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 8, 2021

Kempny spent practice working with the taxi squad.

It's unclear when he'll be good to go, but it appears he's going to get some work in with the taxi squad. He had surgery on his Achilles last fall. #Caps https://t.co/GgZzGaA8At — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 8, 2021

He first took the ice since getting injured on February 19, nearly two months ago.

Kempny underwent surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon on October 6 and the Capitals announced he would be out six to eight months, slotting a possible return sometime between April and June.

Kempny’s ($2.5 million cap hit) has been on long-term injured reserve all season.

The torn Achilles was the second big injury Kempny has been forced to overcome since helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Kempny also tore his hamstring in March 2019 during a regular-season game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB