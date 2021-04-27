Anthony Mantha finally reunites with his dog, Millie Mantha, after trade deadline deal to Capitals

Anthony Mantha’s four-game goal streak to start his career in Washington might just be the start of good things to come. That’s because if Anthony Manthony is anything like Dmitry Orlov, he will have some #petpower moving forward.

Monday, the newest Capital was reunited with his F2 mini Goldendoodle, Millie Mantha, in his temporary apartment in Arlington, VA.

Look how happy he is.

Mantha’s girlfriend, Caitlyn, drove back to Detroit to retrieve the couple’s dog, who is very adorable and very tiny if you hadn’t noticed. Caitlyn documented her trip on her Instagram Story and posted this sweet reunion video.

A F2 mini Goldendoodle, for those of you who have four cats like me, is a dog that is 50 percent Poodle and 50 percent Golden Retriever.

Those qualities make Millie Mantha is easy to love. Like look at this face. (Prepare yourself for a long, but rewarding mega-photo dump.)

Welcome to Washington, Millie Mantha. Don’t tell your dad, but we might like you even more than him.

Headline photo courtesy of @milliemantha