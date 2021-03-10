Dmitry Orlov says his recent success is due to his family, and his cat, returning from Russia

Dmitry Orlov was a dazzling offensive player when he was young and in the KHL, but that part of his game has slid more into the background as Dima’s morphed into one of the better defensive defensemen in the NHL.

This week, Orlov reminded us that the offense is still there. The Russian defenseman scored goals in consecutive games, tripling his offensive output (1 point) on the season in the process.

Video

Orlov’s SCOARLOV against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday gave the Capitals — what seemed to be at the time — a commanding 4-1 lead (WSH would later win 5-4 in overtime). Orlov was the recipient of a beautiful drop pass into open space by Richard Panik, which gave the 29-year-old defenseman a lane to the net. Orlov kept it simple, winding up and firing a slap shot from the top of the right circle by Scott Wedgewood.

The goal came two days after Orlov scored the game-winner against the Philadelphia Flyers. Orlov beat Flyers goaltender Carter Hart five-hole with a perfectly-placed one-timer.

As for what changed lately to give him so much luck, Orlov had an off-the-ice shoutout.

“I think maybe my family came from Russia and I got a little bit more excited after being by myself all the time,” Orlov said. “I have joy in my life (again).

“We’ve got a small baby… and cat,” Orlov said laughing.

Orlov’s wife Varvara, son Kirill, and cat had stayed in Russia for the first three months of the season due to “tough traveling. It was tough to find the right flight for them.”

In 2019, Orlov himself had similar travel issues. The defenseman arrived back to DC only days before training camp because his cat’s paperwork got held up.

“We needed to resolve some issues with my cat,” Orlov said. “Just some formal paperwork from the vet to allow him to fly with me.”

He added, “He is very calm and kind. Just like me!”