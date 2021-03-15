Caps at Sabres pregame: Extend the streak

The Capitals have headed north to Buffalo to face off against the Sabres. Still without Lars Eller, the squad will be playing with 11 forwards this evening and Trevor van Riemsdyk will be the seventh defenseman. The Caps are hoping to extend their winning streak to five games and will also probably extend their streak of having close games and almost giving all of us a collective heart attack.

Puck drop will commence at 7 PM and Chris is back on recap duty.

Record 6-16-4 17-6-4 Shot Attempt % 47.4% 49.9% PDO 96.9 102.0 Power Play 27.1% 26.9% Penalty Kill 79.7% 81.4%

Projected Lines

Lars Eller is still out due to a lower-body injury. As mentioned above, the Capitals will be playing with 11 forwards this evening and Trevor van Riemsdyk will be the seventh defenseman. Vitek Vanecek will be starting in net.

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 🌮 🌮 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/16 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 3/15 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Joey Daccord

A feel-good moment for your Monday. On Sunday, 24-year-old Joey Daccord started in net for the Sens after a surprise injury to Matt Murray during warmups. Daccord’s victory was a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Definitely not the way I drew it up in my head,” he said tearing up. “Against the Leafs, at home, obviously a crazy situation. That’s why you always have to be ready… I just want to thank my family for everything they’ve done for me. It’s pretty special.”

Check out his emotional interview after the win:

“I don’t even have words right now. I just want to thank my family for everything they’ve done for me – It’s pretty special.” An emotional Joey Daccord joined @SNkylebukauskas to discuss his first career @NHL win in a game he wasn’t supposed to start. What a moment. 👏 #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/LYPPDEzcZf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2021

Storylines

For your viewing pleasure

Enjoy Harry Styles’ Grammy performance from last night. I don’t usually watch the Grammys, so I’m getting caught up on the performances now. I loved this one and, of course, Megan Thee Stallion.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres

Headline photo via Pixabay/@linmarie5