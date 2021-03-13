Alex Ovechkin scores 716th career goal on power play, now one goal away from sixth all-time

Alex Ovechkin scored on a second-period power play to give the Capitals a 4-2 lead.

He has now hit double digits in goals (10) on the season and is now nearing Phil Esposito for sixth all-time on the NHL’s goals list.

Ovechkin scored after taking a back pass from — who else — Nicklas Backstrom. Ovechkin fired the puck past two Flyers defenders and hit the top corner of the net, beating Carter Hart short side.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 716th goal of his career, pulling him within one of Phil Esposito.

Rank Player Years G 1. Wayne Gretzky* 1979-99 894 2. Gordie Howe* 1946-80 801 3. Jaromir Jagr 1990-18 766 4. Brett Hull* 1986-06 741 5. Marcel Dionne* 1971-89 731 6. Phil Esposito* 1963-81 717 7. Alex Ovechkin 2005-21 716 8. Mike Gartner* 1979-98 708 9. Mark Messier* 1979-04 694 10. Steve Yzerman* 1983-06 692 11. Mario Lemieux* 1984-06 690

Ovechkin is also nearing several other historical marks. The goal was Ovechkin’s 263rd power-play goal, the third most in NHL history behind only Dave Andreychuk (274) and Brett Hull (265). Ovechkin is also two points away from 1,300 in his career.

With his PP marker to make it 4-2 @Capitals vs PHI tonight, Alex Ovechkin is now 1 shy of tying Phil Esposito's 717 for 6th on the NHL's career goals list. He also moves 2 off becoming the 1st Russian player & 5th left winger in league history to reach the 1300 career point mark pic.twitter.com/GxXfAy3xjR — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 14, 2021

Ovechkin has scored in all four games against the Flyers this season.

🐐, indeed.

