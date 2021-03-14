Alex Ovechkin passed Jaromir Jagr for second all-time in shots. He now has 1,910 more shots than the next closest player since 2005.

Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” Alex Ovechkin is the skating embodiment of this quote.
Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin scored the 716th goal of his career and fired four shots on net. The four shots moved Ovi (5,639) past Jaromir Jagr (5,637) for second all-time on the NHL’s shots list.
Ovechkin now sits 570 shots behind Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque (6,209) for first. It’s a record Ovechkin will likely own if he chooses to play two more seasons in the NHL and stays on at or near his same shots-per-game pace of 4.80.
Since entering the NHL in 2005-06, Ovechkin has fired 1,910 more shots than the next closest player in Eric Staal (3,729).
|Rank
|Player
|Shots
|1
|Alex Ovechkin
|5639
|2
|Eric Staal
|3729
|3
|Jeff Carter
|3460
|4
|Phil Kessel
|3458
|5
|Zach Parise
|3368
|6
|Patrick Kane
|3309
|7
|Patrick Marleau
|3261
|8
|Sidney Crosby
|3243
|9
|Rick Nash
|3201
|10
|Patrice Bergeron
|3199
Ovechkin has led the NHL in shots during 11 different seasons (bold highlighted), including his first six in the league.
|Season
|Age
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|S
|S%
|2005-06
|20
|81
|52
|54
|106
|425
|12.2
|2006-07
|21
|82
|46
|46
|92
|392
|11.7
|2007-08
|22
|82
|65
|47
|112
|446
|14.6
|2008-09
|23
|79
|56
|54
|110
|528
|10.6
|2009-10
|24
|72
|50
|59
|109
|368
|13.6
|2010-11
|25
|79
|32
|53
|85
|367
|8.7
|2011-12
|26
|78
|38
|27
|65
|303
|12.5
|2012-13
|27
|48
|32
|24
|56
|220
|14.5
|2013-14
|28
|78
|51
|28
|79
|386
|13.2
|2014-15
|29
|81
|53
|28
|81
|395
|13.4
|2015-16
|30
|79
|50
|21
|71
|398
|12.6
|2016-17
|31
|82
|33
|36
|69
|313
|10.5
|2017-18
|32
|82
|49
|38
|87
|355
|13.8
|2018-19
|33
|81
|51
|38
|89
|338
|15.1
|2019-20
|34
|68
|48
|19
|67
|311
|15.4
|2020-21
|35
|23
|10
|10
|20
|94
|10.6
|Career
|1175
|716
|582
|1298
|5639
|12.7
Most incredibly, Ovechkin owns 10 of the 15 most prolific shooting seasons ever, including the top seven since 1959-60 (when the stat first began being counted.) Ovechkin fired an NHL record 528 shots on net during the 2008-09 season.
|Rank
|Player
|Shots
|1
|Alex Ovechkin
|528
|2
|Alex Ovechkin
|446
|3
|Alex Ovechkin
|425
|4
|Alex Ovechkin
|398
|5
|Alex Ovechkin
|395
|6
|Alex Ovechkin
|392
|7
|Alex Ovechkin
|386
|8
|Eric Staal
|372
|9
|Jaromir Jagr
|368
|10
|Alex Ovechkin
|368
|11
|Alex Ovechkin
|367
|12
|Nathan MacKinnon
|365
|13
|Zach Parise
|364
|14
|Henrik Zetterberg
|358
|15
|Alex Ovechkin
|355
Shooting the puck a lot is the only thing Ovechkin does better than scoring goals.
What a machine.
Stats via Hockey Reference/Stathead.com
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
