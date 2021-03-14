Alex Ovechkin passed Jaromir Jagr for second all-time in shots. He now has 1,910 more shots than the next closest player since 2005.

Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” Alex Ovechkin is the skating embodiment of this quote.

Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin scored the 716th goal of his career and fired four shots on net. The four shots moved Ovi (5,639) past Jaromir Jagr (5,637) for second all-time on the NHL’s shots list.

Ovechkin now sits 570 shots behind Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque (6,209) for first. It’s a record Ovechkin will likely own if he chooses to play two more seasons in the NHL and stays on at or near his same shots-per-game pace of 4.80.

Since entering the NHL in 2005-06, Ovechkin has fired 1,910 more shots than the next closest player in Eric Staal (3,729).

Rank Player Shots 1 Alex Ovechkin 5639 2 Eric Staal 3729 3 Jeff Carter 3460 4 Phil Kessel 3458 5 Zach Parise 3368 6 Patrick Kane 3309 7 Patrick Marleau 3261 8 Sidney Crosby 3243 9 Rick Nash 3201 10 Patrice Bergeron 3199

Ovechkin has led the NHL in shots during 11 different seasons (bold highlighted), including his first six in the league.

Season Age GP G A PTS S S% 2005-06 20 81 52 54 106 425 12.2 2006-07 21 82 46 46 92 392 11.7 2007-08 22 82 65 47 112 446 14.6 2008-09 23 79 56 54 110 528 10.6 2009-10 24 72 50 59 109 368 13.6 2010-11 25 79 32 53 85 367 8.7 2011-12 26 78 38 27 65 303 12.5 2012-13 27 48 32 24 56 220 14.5 2013-14 28 78 51 28 79 386 13.2 2014-15 29 81 53 28 81 395 13.4 2015-16 30 79 50 21 71 398 12.6 2016-17 31 82 33 36 69 313 10.5 2017-18 32 82 49 38 87 355 13.8 2018-19 33 81 51 38 89 338 15.1 2019-20 34 68 48 19 67 311 15.4 2020-21 35 23 10 10 20 94 10.6 Career 1175 716 582 1298 5639 12.7

Most incredibly, Ovechkin owns 10 of the 15 most prolific shooting seasons ever, including the top seven since 1959-60 (when the stat first began being counted.) Ovechkin fired an NHL record 528 shots on net during the 2008-09 season.

Rank Player Shots 1 Alex Ovechkin 528 2 Alex Ovechkin 446 3 Alex Ovechkin 425 4 Alex Ovechkin 398 5 Alex Ovechkin 395 6 Alex Ovechkin 392 7 Alex Ovechkin 386 8 Eric Staal 372 9 Jaromir Jagr 368 10 Alex Ovechkin 368 11 Alex Ovechkin 367 12 Nathan MacKinnon 365 13 Zach Parise 364 14 Henrik Zetterberg 358 15 Alex Ovechkin 355

Shooting the puck a lot is the only thing Ovechkin does better than scoring goals.

What a machine.

Stats via Hockey Reference/Stathead.com

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB