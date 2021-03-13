Home / News / Lars Eller leaves first period of Flyers game with lower-body injury

Lars Eller leaves first period of Flyers game with lower-body injury

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 13, 2021 7:42 pm

Lars Eller was back and now he’s gone again.

After missing Thursday’s game due to a “family matter” and then returning just in time for warmups Saturday, Eller sustained a lower-body injury during the first period and will not return for the balance of the game.

Eller played just three shifts in the first period, totaling 1:29 and ending just five minutes into the game. He had no shot attempts in that time, though he won of his two faceoffs.

It appears Eller injured himself while skating back for a loose puck in the Capitals’ defensive zone. He could be seen lifting his right leg uncomfortably.

Eller skated on the third line with Conor Sheary and Richard Panik.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers

, ,