Lars Eller leaves first period of Flyers game with lower-body injury

Lars Eller was back and now he’s gone again.

After missing Thursday’s game due to a “family matter” and then returning just in time for warmups Saturday, Eller sustained a lower-body injury during the first period and will not return for the balance of the game.

#Caps Lars Eller sustained a lower body injury and will not return. #CapsFlyers — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 14, 2021

Eller played just three shifts in the first period, totaling 1:29 and ending just five minutes into the game. He had no shot attempts in that time, though he won of his two faceoffs.

On his final shift (he had three), Eller raced back to to track down a puck that slid back into the Capitals zone, circled behind the net and immediately started flexing his right left. Finished shift at 5:14. https://t.co/v5L77wUxeq — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 14, 2021

It appears Eller injured himself while skating back for a loose puck in the Capitals’ defensive zone. He could be seen lifting his right leg uncomfortably.

It appears this is where Lars Eller got injured. He was racing back for a loose puck and then kinda pulled up lame, lifting his right leg. pic.twitter.com/8NJzb76sy4 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 14, 2021

Eller skated on the third line with Conor Sheary and Richard Panik.

